Nonprofits partner to create $2.4M tourism education scholarship fund

The Kinesis Foundation announced its alliance with the Scholarship Foundation for Hospitality and Tourism Studies Inc., to create and run the Hospitality and Gastronomy Studies Scholarship Fund, which has $2.4 million available.

The Hospitality and Gastronomy Studies Scholarship Fund will grant scholarships, financial assistance, and incentives to Puerto Rican students with limited resources who are studying or going to pursue a bachelor’s, master’s degree or continuing education in areas related to Puerto Rico’s hotel and gastronomic industry.

“This alliance brings us great joy, since it’s the first time that Kinesis manages a fund for a university degree in hospitality,” said José E. Fernández, founder of Kinesis.

“This fund opens a door to opportunities for students to receive a specialized training in this industry, as well as to promote Puerto Rico’s economic development of by having expert professionals,” he said.

Students will be able to apply for this scholarship at the Kinesis Foundation, starting in January 2021. Applicants must have a grade point average higher than 3.5. The college institution that the student chooses must be accredited in the United States and be recognized in the industry for its hospitality and tourism programs such as: Cornell University; Michigan State University; and, University of Nevada, among others.

“Hugh Andrews and I are very pleased that we can continue our vision and legacy of professionally educating Puerto Rican students in managerial and executive careers in the hotel and tourism industry,” said Arnold Benus, founding partner of the Scholarship and Tourism Foundation.

