Now you can use your Visa cards with Apple Pay

Apple Pay simplifies payments for food, shopping, transportation, parking and more.

How it works

This functionality is already available on your iPhone and Apple Watch. All you need to do is link your Visa credit or debit card to the Wallet app. Configuration is easy — just select Wallet on your iPhone, tap the “+” symbol, and follow the onscreen instructions to add your Visa card.

Secure payments

When Visa cardholders use their credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the card’s actual number is never stored on their device or Apple’s servers. Each purchase must be authenticated using Face ID, Touch ID or a dynamically generated one-time code, among other security methods.

Easy to use

Popular’s Visa customers already have access to the service in Puerto Rico. Apple Pay makes it easy to pay for food and grocery deliveries, online shopping, transportation, parking and more. Apple Pay can also be used for payments within apps on Apple Watch.