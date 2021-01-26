NPR Chamber joins forces with Brands of Puerto Rico

Meanwhile, Brands of Puerto Rico co-founder Alan Taveras said the company has been aggressively implementing a “growth by partnering” strategy since it launched, with the mission to help local companies export their products.

In an effort to show its continued focus on small business development and expansion, the National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Brands of Puerto Rico, an e-commerce platform based in San Juan that enables Puerto Rican entrepreneurs to market their products to the rest of the world.

With this partnership, the NPR seeks to continue building a bridge between two distinct small business ecosystems, the stateside organization stated.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to be able to work with Brands of Puerto,” said NPR Chamber’s National Director of Small Business Development, Joel Berrocal. “When I first met Alan and Néstor, I knew that there was an incredible synergy between our two organizations.”

“With our footprint in the United States and theirs in Puerto Rico, we have an incredible opportunity to truly develop Puerto Rico’s small business ecosystem,” Berrocal said.

Meanwhile, Brands of Puerto Rico co-founder Alan Taveras said the company has been aggressively implementing a “growth by partnering” strategy since it launched, with the mission to help local companies export their products.

“We’re honored to announce our first partnership with a US-based organization. Aside from having a shared vision, empower Puerto Rican entrepreneurs, this partnership will strengthen the bridge of collaboration between entrepreneurs on the island and those who live on the mainland while adding value to the brands that are part of Brands of Puerto Rico,” he said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.