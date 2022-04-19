Type to search

NRCS Caribbean Area now accepting ’22 Conservation Innovation Grant applications

Contributor April 19, 2022
Up to $500,000 available for innovative projects in Puerto Rico and the USVI.

The US Department of Agriculture’s NRCS division announced the availability of up to $500,000 in 2022 Caribbean Area Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) to stimulate the development and adoption of innovative conservation approaches and technologies in the Caribbean.

Applications are requested from eligible government agencies, non-governmental organizations or individuals in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands and will be awarded on a competitive basis, USDA-NRCS Caribbean Area Director Luis Cruz-Arroyo announced.

CIG will fund projects of one- to three- years in duration, with an anticipated project start date of Sept. 30, 2022. The maximum award amount for any project will not exceed $100,000 in Fiscal 2022. At least 10% of the total funds available for CIG in Fiscal 2022 is set aside for proposals from Historically Underserved producers, veteran farmers or ranchers, or community-based organizations comprised of or representing these entities. 

The closing date to submit 2022 applications is May 29, 2022.

CIG projects should lead to the transfer of conservation technologies, management systems and innovative approaches into NRCS policy, technical manuals, guides, and references, or to the private sector. CIG does not fund research projects. CIG funds projects targeting innovative, on-the-ground conservation, including pilot projects and field demonstrations, the agency explained.

Caribbean Area CIG priorities for Fiscal 2022 are: Interim practice validation data, water quality, climate change, soil health, erosion management and monitoring on steep land, urban conservation soil test guidelines, and waste management.

