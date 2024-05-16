NSF: Arecibo C3 pilot phase at former observatory

The new center is expected to open in November and will continue Arecibo Observatory’s legacy of leadership within Puerto Rico and the STEM community through education, outreach, and workforce development.

The center at the site of the Arecibo Observatory district in Puerto Rico is anticipated to open in November.

Ahead of the grand opening of the new U.S. National Science Foundation Arecibo Center for Culturally Relevant and Inclusive Science Education, Computational Skills and Community Engagement (NSF Arecibo C3), anticipated in November, the NSF has announced the start of a pilot phase this summer, engaging small groups of local students and educators to test the center’s activities and exhibits.

“We are thrilled to announce the pilot phase of NSF Arecibo C3, marking a significant step toward realizing NSF’s vision of a dynamic science center open to all, fostering curiosity, innovation and exploration,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. “As we prepare for the grand opening later this fall, we look forward to engaging communities from across Puerto Rico and welcoming everyone to a center that will spark a passion for STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] and inspire future generations of scientists and researchers.”

This phase will be conducted by invitation only via focus group activities in the summer. During this period, the center will remain closed to the public. The insights collected from this pilot phase will help shape the center’s future as it approaches its anticipated opening celebration in November, the NSF said.

An investment of $5 million over five years was announced last September, spearheaded by a collaboration between Universidad del Sagrado Corazón; University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras; University of Maryland, Baltimore County; and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

Arecibo C3 will feature a research laboratory and an interactive science center that will focus on scientific themes, research and innovations. This will be presented through exhibitions, educational programming, science talks, films and enrichment activities for children, families, educators and the general public.

The center aims to uphold and extend the Arecibo Observatory’s legacy of leadership within Puerto Rico and the STEM community. It aims to expand student research and workforce development opportunities, foster professional development and support collaborative research between faculty, K-12 teachers and students in Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.

One of the standout features of the science center will be the “Arecibo Observatory Legacy Exhibition,” celebrating the observatory’s contributions to astronomy and scientific discovery.

During this phase, NSF Arecibo C3 will work with students and educators to trial programming that will connect with a broad set of STEM topics. These include interactive molecular biology and genomics workshops, pedagogical modules in astronomy, community-focused computing and convergent research and teaching on climate change and biodiversity. Plans also include redeveloping exhibition spaces to celebrate the site’s history and reflect the diversity of STEM opportunities that will be developed moving forward.

“Co-creation is vital to the programs we have envisioned at NSF Arecibo C3, and this pilot phase will allow us to understand the curiosity, talents and interests within the communities we will serve. We feel a deep commitment to honoring the legacy of the observatory, and now the goal is to work with all of Puerto Rico to bring new life and opportunities to this space for science, creating a new landmark that people worldwide can continue to be inspired by,” said Jason Williams, NSF Arecibo C3 lead investigator, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

The NSF said that throughout the next few months, it will highlight the diverse programs and on-site activities taking place during the pilot phase on social media, “featuring sneak peeks into the center, behind-the-scenes glimpses into preparations and testimonials from participants, all aimed at building excitement leading up to the November opening.”

The NSF’s main role is to provide facilities, instruments and funding to support research.

“With a fiscal year 2024 budget of $9.06 billion, NSF funds reach all 50 states through grants to nearly 2,000 colleges, universities and institutions,” according to the agency, which “receives more than 40,000 competitive proposals and makes about 11,000 new awards. Those awards include support for cooperative research with industry, Arctic and Antarctic research and operations, and U.S. participation in international scientific efforts.”