NUC Senior Boutique returns to dress prom-goers

March 5, 2020 115

The NUC Senior Boutique, an initiative coordinated by National University College, is back to help low-income high school seniors get their clothing for the Senior Prom, free of charge.

The six National University College campuses and its 13 NUC ​​IBC Institute Extension Centers will receive donations of dresses and suits until April 15. They will be gifted to previously selected students for their graduation dance.

As part of the experience, National University College recreates in its campuses a boutique in which students and their families can pick out their outfit for that night. In addition, the university provides motivational and etiquette workshops while cosmetology and barbershop students help round-out their look with makeup and hairstyle.

“For eight years, NUC Senior Boutique has been an initiative that is part of that special night that all graduates dream of, and once again we are committed with the future of our island,” said NUC President Michael Bannett.

“We’re very proud to be able to help hundreds of students who lack the financial resources to buy their prom attire while bringing them joy along with our team,” he said.

The student selection process is done jointly with public school counselors and the chosen graduates must meet the following criteria: successful academic progress; none or minimal economic resources; and, succeed in a social responsibility initiative.

People interested in donating party wear may visit any of the NUC campuses in Arecibo, Bayamón, Caguas, Mayagüez, Ponce and Río Grande or any of the NUC IBC Institute Extension Center in Aguadilla, Arecibo, Bayamón, Caguas, Escorial, Fajardo, Guayama, Los Colobos, Manatí, Mayagüez, Moca, Ponce or Yauco.