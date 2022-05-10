Nutriendo Puerto Rico to present models for addressing nutrition security

Gualberto Rodríguez, co-founder of the Puerto Rican philanthropic entity.

Successful models of nutrition security that are currently implemented in the United States and whose practices can be adopted in Puerto Rico will be presented May 13 in a virtual panel sponsored by nonprofit Nutriendo Puerto Rico.

The “Successful Models for Nutrition Security” seminar is the second in the Nutrition and Health Equity Series. The videoconference is part of the new entity’s effort to open communication on nutrition security from the perspective of research, public policies, or promising practices.

“These events are open to any entity or individual interested in joining a network of allies and collaborators committed to the nutritional security of Puerto Rico. This series of virtual events, which is part of Nutriendo●PR’s mission, aims to start the conversation on the topic of nutritional insecurity in Puerto Rico. This public dialogue includes research topics, public policies, and promising practices,” said Gualberto Rodríguez, co-founder of the Puerto Rican philanthropic entity.

“Through these initiatives we started this year with our mission of contributing to eradicate nutritional insecurity in Puerto Rico. We want to create a network of interested entities that eventually will take part in other Nutriendo●PR programs. We are supporting sectors and individuals interested in the issue of nutrition security with relevant forums and exchanges by offering them experts from here and abroad,” added Rodríguez.

The next virtual panel will be moderated by Uriyoán Colón-Ramos, a professor at George Washington University, who took part last year in a study on the impact of the pandemic on Puerto Rico’s nutritional insecurity. Panelists will include Chelsa Takahashi, director of The Food Basket (Hawaii); Mike Pomeroy Vice President of Operations of Brighter Bites; Prof. Shreela Sharma, co-founder of Brighter Bites; and Noah Fulmer, Director of Alliances for Fair Food Network. The videoconference will be from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom. To participate in this seminar, register here.

This series premiered on April 1 with the first panel on opportunities to promote nutrition security in Puerto Rico, which discussed the term “nutritional security” and its difference from “food security.” The third panel will be held in June and will be announced soon, organizers said.

Nutriendo●PR works mainly in three areas: 1) donations, mentoring and talent; 2) connect leaders and organizations with nutrition, health, and equity solutions; and (3) promoting nutrition security as a priority in the public and private sectors.

In Puerto Rico, the leading cause of death is cardiovascular disease, and the rate of hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular disease is much higher than in the United States.

All these health conditions are related to nutrition. Although almost half of the Puerto Rican population receives help from the Nutritional Assistance Program (PAN, in Spanish), more than half are concerned about food shortages and a third suffer from food insecurity, according to 2015 figures from the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics, which predates the devastating hurricanes, earthquakes and the current pandemic.