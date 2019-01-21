NY Fed to co-sponsor ‘P.R. Financial Awareness’ video contest award ceremony

January 21, 2019 137

The Puerto Rico Bankers Association and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York will host an awards ceremony for the 10th annual “Puerto Rico Financial Awareness” video contest in San Juan on Jan. 25.

The contest seeks to promote knowledge of economics, finance, and business by challenging teams of college students in Puerto Rico to produce 30-second videos aimed at educating other young adults on a select topic.

This year’s theme is small business, and areas of focus include how to establish a company, how to get credit, how to export, and how to seek assistance following a natural disaster.

The winners will be announced during the ceremony, with members of the top three teams each awarded a cash stipend.

The first-place team also will be awarded an expense-paid three-day/two-night trip to New York City. A video selected by public internet voting will also be announced, with the team with the most votes invited to a special luncheon to receive career advice.

The event will take place starting at 6 p.m. at the Sila M. Calderon Foundation in San Juan.