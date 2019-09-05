NY Fed to host community development finance workshop in P.R. on Sept. 12

September 5, 2019 46

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, together with Local Initiatives Support Corporation, will host a Community Development Finance (CoDeFi) workshop on Sept. 12 in San Juan.

The event comes as part of the New York Fed’s CoDeFi Progression Model, a framework designed to support and enhance the community development finance ecosystem in the Bank’s region.

The workshop will focus on building public, community and private partnerships and will offer participants educational resources on the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and New Market Tax Credits, as well as local examples of related community investments, the entity said.

The event will take place at La Concha Hotel in San Juan.