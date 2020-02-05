NY Fed to host forum on youth poverty in P.R., USVI

February 5, 2020 312

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in partnership with the Youth Development Institute and Family Promise, are hosting a forum on Feb. 13 entitled “Youth Poverty in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands: Updates and Policy Recommendations.”

The forum will explore the economic costs and consequences of high rates of child poverty as well as options that can lead to a reduction in child poverty.

Bringing together leaders from across the nonprofit, community development, philanthropic and health sectors, the event will include a panel discussion examining the intersection between childhood poverty and other policy areas such as tax incentives, economic and workforce programs, and human capital development.

The dialogue will also highlight national impacts of child poverty on health and long-term consequences.

The event is open to the public and the press. Members of the public can register to attend here.

For more details on the event, including an agenda, see here and here.