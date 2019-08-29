OBoard OKs use $260M in Emergency Reserve Funds for Dorian-related expenses

August 29, 2019 20

In light of Hurricane Dorian and the related Federal declaration of a state of emergency for Puerto Rico, the Financial Oversight and Management Board authorized the government to dip into some $260 million in Emergency Reserve funds from fiscal years 2019 and 2020.

Although

for the most part, Puerto Rico dodged a bullet, Hurricane Dorian passed over

the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra during its trek through the

Antilles.

The

government will not need prior Oversight Board approval of the use of the money

through Sept. 28, 2019, the U.S.-appointed body stated.

In

addition, the Oversight Board authorized government access to previous year budgetary

reserve balances for Hurricane Dorian emergency-related expenses provided a certification

of said balances is presented to the Oversight Board in advance.

The

Board is also granting the government an extension to expend funds that were properly

encumbered on or before June 30th, from the General and Special Revenue Budgets,

from the mandated deadline of Aug. 31st to Sept. 13th.

“We’re

hopeful this storm passes without major harm to Puerto Rico, its people, their homes

and businesses,” said Natalie Jaresko, executive director of the Oversight Board.

“We will continue to support government efforts during this difficult time.”