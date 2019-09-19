OBoard to hold public hearing on economic development on Sept. 26

September 19, 2019 174

The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico will hold a public hearing on economic development on Sept. 26 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, rooms 208 and 209 beginning at 1 p.m.

The hearing will focus on the status and impact of the “Ease of Doing Business” reforms being carried by the government of Puerto Rico and will be headlined by public, private and nonprofit sector representatives, the regulatory body said.

The hearing will be open to the public and requires pre-registration by Sept. 24 at 5 p.m. It will stream live via the Board’s website and its audio will be available in both, English and Spanish.

The agenda, pre-registration form, and the required security and attendance protocol will be available at the Board’s website.

Registration and attendance to the meeting is non-transferable. No bags, backpacks, briefcases, or purses will be allowed in the room. Attendees must be willing to comply with a metal registration protocol to access the meeting room. Parking fees will not be covered, the Oversight Board said.

