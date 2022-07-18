Ocean Lab Brewing Co. nabs global Craft Beer Marketing award

Ocean Lab won the recognition for the design of the “Mayawest” bottle, in the 7-21-ounce packaging.

Ocean Lab Brewing Co. in Carolina recently won a “Global Crushie” in the best bottle design category during the Craft Beer Marketing Awards global competition.

The brewery was the only representative from Puerto Rico to nab a distinction from the awards that name the “best in the world” in the craft beer industry.

The Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAs) were established in 2019 to give recognition to the best of the best in the marketing realm of the brewing industry.

With categories that range from the “Best Can Design” to “Taproom” and “Best Website Design” to “Best Original Videos,” there’s an opportunity to showcase the best work in every area of marketing in the brewing industry.

“Some of these are small businesses and to win an award in a global competition like this especially in an aspect of the craft beer industry that usually doesn’t receive much award recognition is impressive for their business reputations,” said Chris Collora, public relations manager for the Craft Beer Marketing Awards.

The 2022 CBMAs “Crushie” winners were announced recently in two ceremonies. Most of the winners were announced in a virtual awards ceremony on Facebook Live and the final winners were announced on stage at the Craft Brewers Conference in Minneapolis, MN, organizers said.

“After having to do virtual awards ceremonies for 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, it was really exciting for the CBMAS to take the stage to present the awards in the most popular categories,” said CBMAS Co-Founder Jackie DiBella-Curry. “It was a wonderful experience to meet so many of our winners in person at the ceremony, everyone was so excited.”

A wide range of entries were received from every region of the world, she said.

“We were so impressed by the sheer creativity, innovation, and caliber of marketing displayed in entries from around the world in every category,” said CBMAs Co-Founder Jim McCune, “More than 500 judges from around the world had their work cut out for them this year. Critiquing nearly 40 Categories for each of five Global Regions. The judges had it tough, they really had to split hairs.”

The CBMAs is the first awards program of its kind. It is a worldwide competition that focuses specifically on excellence in the artistic and creative marketing and packaging efforts of breweries, designers and agencies craft beer that play an increasingly critical role in differentiating brands in the retail marketplace.

For its third year, the CBMAs accepted entries from around the globe from five regions. A total of 250 awards were presented to winning brewers, designers, and marketing agencies from throughout the world. This year there are 89 Platinum “Crushie” winners, 135 Gold “Crushie” winners and 26 Global “Crushie” winners.