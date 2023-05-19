Ocean Lab Brewing Co. wins Craft Beer Marketing Award

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A total of 305 award wins were presented to brewers, designers, and marketing agencies from throughout the world this year.

Ocean Lab Brewing Co. in Carolina, Puerto Rico, won a Platinum “Crushie” at this year’s Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAS), which was announced at the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference.

Ocean Lab was the only participating company from Puerto Rico to win in 2023, organizers said.

“I only have three things left on my bucket list, and visiting Ocean Lab Brewing’s Vivo Beach Club Taproom is one of them,” said CBMAS co-founder Jim McCune.

Ocean Lab Brewery is a family-owned craft brewery founded in 2017 by a group of beer enthusiasts. The brewery produces a variety of craft beers, including IPAs, stouts and seasonal offerings.

A range of entries were received from every region of the world, organizers noted. All winning entries can be viewed on the CBMAs websites’ 2023 Winners Gallery. The U.S. mainland had the most winners, followed by Australia and Canada.

The state with the most wins was Georgia, followed by Texas, and Colorado and Washington tied for third place in the number of state wins, officials said.

The Craft Beer Marketing Awards was established in 2019 to recognize the best in the marketing realm of the brewing industry. With categories ranging from “Best Can Design” to “Coolest Taproom,” and from “Best Website Design” to “Best Original Videos,” there is an opportunity to showcase the best work in every area of marketing in the brewing industry.

“We were so impressed by the sheer creativity, innovation and caliber of marketing displayed in entries from around the world in every category,” McCune said. “More than 600 industry professional judges from around the world had their work cut out for them this year.”

A total of 305 award wins were presented to brewers, designers and marketing agencies worldwide this year. There were 89 Platinum Crushie wins, 160 Gold Crushie wins and 56 Global Crushie wins.