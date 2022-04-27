Oceania opens ‘pop-up’ store in Barceloneta

Oceania is known for its iconic footwear made from light, breathable materials that provide quality and comfort to the casual elegant style so suitable for nighttime as well as day.

Oceania, the line of men’s shoes, recently opened a new “pop-up” store at Puerto Rico Premium Outlets in the town of Barceloneta through Aug. 31st.

This new establishment will allow clients to see, experiment, and try all the different products produced by the brand based on the lifestyle and adventures of people who love the sea.

Although footwear is the “jewel of the Oceania crown,” clients will find all types of products and accessories such as bathing suits, sandals, hats, bags, t-shirts, and mugs, among many others, all inspired by the beauty of the Pacific Ocean and the warmth of Caribbean waters.

“We’re very excited to be able to present this dynamic space to our clients where, aside from footwear, they can acquire the full line of products we have created. The pop-up store, an Oceania exclusive, is an innovative way to provide a one-stop shop where our clients will have access to all their favorite products in one place,” said Antonio Pérez-Guerrero, brand manager and buyer for Oceania.

Apart from its stop in Barceloneta, this modern pop-up store will be set up in other malls throughout the island, as well as in special events like the past edition of the Caribbean International Boat Show at Roosevelt Roads in Ceiba.

Oceania is known for its iconic footwear made from light, breathable materials that provide quality and comfort to the casual elegant style so suitable for nighttime as well as day. Now that summer is near, the designs and colors used are the perfect alternative for a lifestyle full of sailing, beach days, and nights in the tropics.

“We’re a Puerto Rican brand and feel very proud when people identify with it; but most of all when people recognize it for its unique style, practical design and comfort that are perfect for enjoying the outdoors. We hope to keep expanding our offer and to continue solidifying Oceania as a leader in its sector,” Pérez-Guerrero said.