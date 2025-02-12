OFG Bancorp ranked among ‘America’s Best Banks’ by Forbes

Oriental, which was founded in 1964 in Humacao, is a leading financial services company in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The parent company of Oriental Bank in Puerto Rico was ranked 25th on the list.

The Oriental Bank parent company secured the 25th spot in the magazine’s annual ranking, highlighting its financial strength and customer service.

OFG Bancorp, the parent company of Oriental Bank, has been recognized as one of “America’s Best Banks in 2025” by Forbes, ranking 25th among the top 100 banks in the United States.

Forbes has evaluated financial institutions for 16 years based on key metrics such as financial stability, growth, credit quality, stock performance and customer satisfaction. Oriental’s placement among the top 25 reflects its strong financial standing, commitment to innovation and focus on customer service.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best banks in America,” said José Rafael Fernández, CEO of OFG Bancorp and Oriental. “This achievement reflects the hard work of our entire team, which works with purpose and dedication to contribute to our mission of making progress possible for our customers, employees, shareholders and the communities we serve. It also reflects our strategic vision of delivering innovative and reliable banking services.”

Founded in 1964 in Humacao, Oriental has grown into one of Puerto Rico’s leading financial institutions, expanding its presence through key acquisitions. In 2010, it acquired Eurobank, followed by the Puerto Rico operations of BBVA in 2013 and the Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands operations of Scotiabank in 2019.

“At Oriental, we have consistently focused on enhancing our digital banking capabilities, expanding financial access and supporting communities across our island,” Fernández said.

“We reaffirm our commitment to helping individuals and businesses achieve their financial goals. We’ve made advances over the years, and we are more than ready to continue driving progress and financial success for our clients,” he added.