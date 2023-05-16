OGP opens call for Roberto Sánchez Vilella internship

OMB Executive Director Juan Carlos Blanco (at podium).

The Office of Management and Budget (OGP, in Spanish) has announced the opening of the call for applications for the Roberto Sánchez Vilella internship program, which offers an educational experience that combines theoretical and practical elements, focusing on managerial and fiscal aspects within the budgetary and management processes of the Puerto Rican government.

The selected students will receive a stipend of $1,020 a month from August to December, corresponding to the start and end of the program, respectively.

Starting this week, all university, undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in duly accredited post-secondary institutions in Puerto Rico are invited to submit their documents for consideration in the program.

“Through this opportunity, we seek to foster increased awareness among the participants regarding the fiscal and managerial processes that contribute to the common good, while developing expertise, talent and a future interest in remaining connected to this branch of government,” OGP Director Juan Carlos Blanco said.

To apply for the internship, applicants must be between 18 and 29 years of age and be an undergraduate or graduate student at a university in Puerto Rico.

In the case of undergraduate students, they must have completed at least half or more of the requirements necessary to obtain a bachelor’s degree, and must either be in their last year of high school or pursuing a master’s or doctorate.

“We want students to have a true work experience; therefore, their class schedule must allow them to be present at the OGP office for a minimum of 20 hours per week throughout the duration of the internship,” Blanco explained.

As part of the requirements, applicants must complete the application for participation and include their identification, resume, criminal record certificate, certified copy of the university’s credit transcript and a letter of recommendation from a professor at their university, where they must have a minimum average grade of 3.0.

For candidate selection, applicants must participate in a formal interview with the committee responsible for participant selection.

The Roberto Sánchez Vilella Internship Program, the first developed and implemented by the OGP, will accept applications until June 16.

“Each intern will have the opportunity to learn about the budgeting and management process and enjoy a learning experience in a professional environment,” said Blanco.

“They will acquire knowledge about the structure, functions, rules, regulations, and laws of the Government of Puerto Rico, as well as the relationship between the executive branch, legislative branch, judicial branch and the municipalities,” Blanco said.