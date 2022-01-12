OncoHealth, Triple-S Salud partner for evidence-based cancer treatment

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Triple-S is also now leveraging OncoHealth's cloud-based analytics software to better understand trends in cancer drug spending, areas for improvement in coverage policies, and for deeper insights into the Triple-S provider network.

OncoHealth, a digital health company dedicated to navigating the physical, mental, and financial complexities of cancer care, has announced a multi-year partnership with Triple-S Salud.

OncoHealth and Triple-S have been partners for more than two years and now they have expanded their partnership to include cancer treatment reviews for all lines of business, including 450,000 Puerto Rico government health plan “Vital” Medicaid members.

This expands the health plan’s relationship with OncoHealth, which is already managing 100% of the Triple-S Medicare Advantage population and its Federal Employee Benefits (FEHB) program.

The addition of the Medicaid membership brings the entire population being served by OncoHealth to more than 634,000, the companies confirmed.

Triple-S is also now leveraging OncoHealth’s cloud-based analytics software to better understand trends in cancer drug spending, areas for improvement in coverage policies, and for deeper insights into the Triple-S provider network.

“Working with OncoHealth is a collaboration that ensures our members are receiving guidance on the best cancer care options available while enabling our providers to have access to OncoHealth’s leading cancer experts to ensure the best care for their patients,” said Tammie Phillips, senior vice president of clinical operations and strategy for Triple-S.

“The oncologist-to-oncologist interactions performed by OncoHealth have driven increased adherence to evidence-based and standard of care treatments. The relationship also provides a consistency of cancer care across all of our FEHB, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid members,” Phillips said.

Triple-S currently serves 1.2 million subscribers.

“We’re extremely proud of our relationship with Triple-S,” said Rick Dean, OncoHealth’s CEO. “They’ve been great partners for several years now and our investment in Puerto Rico continues to increase with this most recent expansion. OncoHealth has expanded its presence in San Juan and we now employ [more than] 30 people on the island to better serve our growing customer base.”

OncoHealth combines real-world data and cutting-edge analytics with a dedicated team of renowned oncology experts to deliver solutions used by health plans, providers, patients, and researchers that help navigate the complicated world of cancer care.

The company modernizes the management of cancer treatment through digital health solutions specialized for oncology, according to its self-description.