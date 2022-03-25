Type to search

In-Brief

Online brokerage firm TradeStation Crypto launches in Puerto Rico

Contributor March 25, 2022
TradeStation Securities Inc. is also licensed and permitted to do business in Puerto Rico, giving customers access to trade stocks, ETFs, options, and futures.

Florida-based self-clearing online brokerage firm TradeStation announced that residents of Puerto Rico are now eligible to apply for a TradeStation Crypto Inc. account to trade cryptocurrencies.

“Crypto trading is available in Puerto Rico and much of the US with aggregated liquidity, intelligent order routing, and competitive pricing,” the firm stated.

TradeStation Securities Inc. is also licensed and permitted to do business in Puerto Rico, giving customers access to trade stocks, ETFs, options, and futures.

“We’re excited to be expanding into Puerto Rico as adoption of digital assets continues to grow. We believe that Puerto Rico has a strong reputation supporting crypto, and we’re looking forward to being part of the momentum surrounding their crypto community,” said James Putra, vice president of product strategy at TradeStation Crypto.

“We feel TradeStation offers clients the best of both worlds, a trusted brand that’s been serving traders for more than 30 years combined with innovative products and technology to access the crypto market,” he said.

TradeStation Crypto combines multiple pools of liquidity in a consolidated market data feed coupled with an intelligent order-routing system designed to give its customers better visibility and trade execution, which is a differentiated model from some crypto exchanges, he explained

Now, traders in Puerto Rico and previously approved states can apply to trade Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and USD Coin (USDC). Other supported crypto coins and additional jurisdictions are planned to be added to TradeStation Crypto in the future.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

CNE: Restructuring PREPA’s debt must be done right in ‘process and substance’
Contributor March 25, 2022
Frontier Airlines launches new Orlando/Aguadilla service
Contributor March 25, 2022
Farmacia Caridad launches program to bridge gap between medical community, pharmacies
Contributor March 25, 2022
Former Ritz-Carlton employees protest as federal lawsuit awaits court decision
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez March 24, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

CNE: Restructuring PREPA’s debt must be done right in ‘process and substance’
Frontier Airlines launches new Orlando/Aguadilla service
Farmacia Caridad launches program to bridge gap between medical community, pharmacies
Former Ritz-Carlton employees protest as federal lawsuit awaits court decision
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.