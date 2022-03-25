Online brokerage firm TradeStation Crypto launches in Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

TradeStation Securities Inc. is also licensed and permitted to do business in Puerto Rico, giving customers access to trade stocks, ETFs, options, and futures.

Florida-based self-clearing online brokerage firm TradeStation announced that residents of Puerto Rico are now eligible to apply for a TradeStation Crypto Inc. account to trade cryptocurrencies.

“Crypto trading is available in Puerto Rico and much of the US with aggregated liquidity, intelligent order routing, and competitive pricing,” the firm stated.

“We’re excited to be expanding into Puerto Rico as adoption of digital assets continues to grow. We believe that Puerto Rico has a strong reputation supporting crypto, and we’re looking forward to being part of the momentum surrounding their crypto community,” said James Putra, vice president of product strategy at TradeStation Crypto.

“We feel TradeStation offers clients the best of both worlds, a trusted brand that’s been serving traders for more than 30 years combined with innovative products and technology to access the crypto market,” he said.

TradeStation Crypto combines multiple pools of liquidity in a consolidated market data feed coupled with an intelligent order-routing system designed to give its customers better visibility and trade execution, which is a differentiated model from some crypto exchanges, he explained

Now, traders in Puerto Rico and previously approved states can apply to trade Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and USD Coin (USDC). Other supported crypto coins and additional jurisdictions are planned to be added to TradeStation Crypto in the future.