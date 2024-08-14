Online fundraising platform GoFundMe launches in Puerto Rico

With this first expansion into the Caribbean, GoFundMe said it is “unlocking an easy, safe and trusted avenue for help as it continues to grow its global community.” (Credit: Sharaf Maksumov | Dreamstime.com)

Online fundraising platform GoFundMe has expanded its services to Puerto Rico to offer what it called “a fully localized experience” for individuals and nonprofit organizations on the island.

The expansion allows users to create fundraisers, accept donations and withdraw funds directly to their bank accounts.

The initiative is part of GoFundMe’s broader goal to deliver more help from its global community, which, along with its nonprofit platform, has raised more than $30 billion since 2010, the entity stated.

“We are proud to provide the people of Puerto Rico a safe, easy and powerful way to support the causes and individuals they care about,” said Tim Cadogan, CEO of GoFundMe.

“The people of Puerto Rico have a deep-rooted culture of helping one another, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will achieve through GoFundMe, whether it’s assisting individuals facing medical emergencies, rebuilding communities after disasters, funding educational scholarships, or supporting local businesses,” Cadogan added.

Previously, fundraising efforts in Puerto Rico had to be initiated by individuals or entities based on the U.S. mainland, with funds then channeled to beneficiaries on the island.

“With the official launch of GoFundMe in Puerto Rico, 3.1 million American citizens residing on the island will now have direct access to a platform that has consistently proven to be an invaluable resource during times of need and adversity,” said Luis Dávila-Pernás, executive director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration.

“We extend our profound gratitude to GoFundMe for acknowledging the unique challenges faced by our constituents and for including Puerto Rico in their mission to support individuals and communities in overcoming difficult circumstances,” he said.

“We look forward to the positive impact this platform access will have on the lives of countless Puerto Ricans, providing them with crucial support during critical times,” Dávila-Pernás added.

To date, more than $50 million has been raised on GoFundMe for Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico-related causes, with significant contributions following Hurricane Maria in 2017.