Ookla again names Liberty’s fixed network as fastest in Puerto Rico

Liberty’s fixed network is continuously undergoing expansions and upgrades as the company continues to build out fiber-to-the-home across the island, and during 2022, Liberty built more than 40,000 homes passed and buried more than 200 miles of underground fiber.

Liberty Puerto Rico has once again received the 2022 Speedtest Award from Ookla as “Puerto Rico’s Fastest Fixed Network” for the sixth year in a row with a speed score of 88.13 during the last two quarters of 2022, which surpasses Liberty’s 83.90 speed score from the second and third quarters of 2021 and that of other Internet Service Providers on the island.

The company also earned the distinction as the “Best ISP Video Experience” provider in Puerto Rico with a video score of 81.20.

“The fact that Liberty has once again received this distinction and improved its speed score is proof that the investment, expansion and upgrades that we are making in our fixed network are paying off,” said Naji Khoury, president and CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

The Speedtest Award for Puerto Rico’s fastest fixed network is based on analysis by Ookla of 1,490,463 user-initiated tests that were carried out by consumers in Puerto Rico during the last six months of 2022.

The tests were taken on several Speedtest applications that were connected to a fixed network and include tests taken on mobile phones using a Wi-Fi network, as well as Ookla’s in-app video test, that provides consumers with a tool to measure streaming video performance to determine the maximum characteristics that their device and network connection are capable of.

Liberty’s fixed network is continuously undergoing expansions and upgrades as the company continues to build out fiber-to-the-home across the island, and during 2022, Liberty built more than 40,000 homes passed and buried more than 200 miles of underground fiber.

The company also implemented proactive maintenance tools across the island to detect and fix problems before customers are inconvenienced and continues to add alternate energy sources to the equipment located on streets and poles.

Speedtest Award winners are determined using a Speed Score that incorporates a measure of each provider’s download and upload speeds to rank network speed performance, and because most of the data transferred over the internet involves downloading, 80% of the final Speed Score is attributed to download speed and the remaining 20% to upload speed.

“Speedtest Awards, presented by Ookla, are an elite designation reserved for the fastest and top-performing fixed broadband and mobile operators around the world, and it is our pleasure to present Liberty with the award for Fastest Fixed Network in Puerto Rico,” said Doug Suttles, CEO at Ookla.

“This recognition is testament to their exceptional performance in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 on Ookla’s rigorous analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest,” said Suttles.