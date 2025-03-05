Ookla recognizes Claro as top network for mobile coverage, gaming

Claro earned “Best Mobile Coverage” and “Best Fixed Gaming Experience” awards from Ookla during the 2025 Mobile World Congress.

The telecom provider was recognized at the 2025 Mobile World Congress for its network expansion and fiber optic advancements in Puerto Rico.

Internet performance testing firm Ookla has awarded Claro with the “Best Mobile Coverage” and “Best Fixed Gaming Experience” certifications during the 2025 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

“The Speedtest awards recognize us as the network with the largest mobile coverage on the island, and our fiber optic network is certified as the best for gaming. This recognition fills us with pride and drives us to continue investing in cutting-edge technology,” said Claro Puerto Rico President Enrique Ortiz de Montellano.

In 2024, Claro invested $160 million in expanding its 5G network, fiber optic coverage and connectivity systems. The company advanced its millimeter-wave 5G rollout and significantly expanded fiber optic availability, which now reaches 700,000 homes and businesses.

Claro’s fiber optic service offers symmetrical speeds of up to 1,000 megabits per second (Mbps) for both downloads and uploads, ensuring a stable, high-quality connection for teleworking, streaming and gaming, Ortiz de Montellano said.

“For the gaming community, speed determines how much and how fast they can advance in their video games,” he added. “At Claro, we are committed to offering them the best experience available.”