Op-Ed: SBA ignites small business, fueling economic engine, creating more jobs

March 5, 2019 153

Economic vitality means tomorrow will be better than today. Small business owners across the Atlantic Region of New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are currently witnessing record-setting growth; it’s a boon to the backbone of the American economy.

With more than 97 percent of businesses in the United States being small businesses — employing 500 or less people — the U.S. Small Business Administration is at the foreground of accelerating growth, listening to entrepreneurs to reduce burdensome regulations and providing the capital and guidance to refuel small business in today’s new era.

The “SBA IGNITE Tour” kicked off in 2017 under the leadership of Administrator Linda McMahon, engaging communities, small businesses, Chambers of Commerce and community leaders across our nation.

The Atlantic Region has been a key part of the IGNITE Tour; New York City was McMahon’s second visit as part of this initiative. In fact, McMahon has visited our region as part of IGNITE more five times, among the top in the nation.

Listening to what is on the minds of small business owners is one of the SBA’s top priorities. After all, the more than 30 million small businesses nationwide employ more than 51 percent of the American workforce.

Engaging in one-on-one conversations with businesspeople, we have learned a lot. Simply put, from our discussions and historical data, we know that when small businesses are strong, not only does America do well but so does our economy.

In speaking with entrepreneurs, both the administrator and I have found that the statistic of small business optimism being at its highest point in more than three decades is accurate. According to the National Federation of Independent Businesses, small business owners continue hiring, creating new jobs and raising employee compensation at record levels.

These record-breaking figures are driven by small business owners executing on plans they’ve put in place due to dramatic positive changes in the nation’s economic policy more than the past two years. This is phenomenal news for the American workforce.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump, was the point from which this started. The taxpayer-friendly measure that President Trump strongly advocated for simplified the tax filing process; it now allows both individuals and small businesses to keep more of their own money.

With a lower tax rate, small businesses have additional resources available that they can use to grow and expand their operations. That’s precisely why NFIB’s Chief Economist, Bill Dunkelberg, said in a recent economic forecast that “[b]ased on small business employment and hiring plans, owners aren’t expecting much of an economic slowdown in the first half of the year.” (NFIB, 1/31/2019)

Moremore than, at a Small Business Roundtable in Oriskany, New York that I attended with Administrator McMahon, the owner of A&P Master Images, Howard Potter, remarked that “[i]t’s getting to a point where you have all these regulations, there’s not enough people that can explain the regulation or help that business understand the regulation to invest in growth.”

McMahon agreed and vowed to press for changes. At a different IGNITE Tour roundtable in Syracuse’s Tech Garden, numerous “business owners generally agreed that lower federal taxes would give them more control more than their profits and help them expand.” (Syracuse Post-Standard, 11/6/17). Our Atlantic Region is proof positive of these results.

Both McMahon and I have traveled across the Atlantic Region during the IGNITE Tour – from New York City to Buffalo and from Newark to Puerto Rico – with a laser-focused mission: listen to entrepreneurs, small business owners and community leaders concerning tax reform, regulations and access to capital; educate neighbors about the SBA’s services and programs to help them succeed; vociferously advocate for small businesses in Washington and be their strong voice in the nation’s capital; and push policies resulting in economic growth that yields jobs creation and a thriving economy.

It’s a winning strategy that has yielded economic results that are hard to argue with. The most recent NFIB’s monthly Jobs Report showed that a seasonally-adjusted net 18 percent of small business owners plan to create new jobs for their business.

What’s more, 23 percent plan to increase total employment at their firm and just 3 percent plan worker reductions. Owners continue to report increasing employee compensation, with a net 36 percent of entrepreneurs reporting higher compensation in January 2019, up one point from December 2018. A net 20 percent of owners are also planning increases in the next few months, predicting further gains in wages and benefits. (NFIB, 1/31/2019)

In city after city, town after town, business leaders continue to crow about the incredible state of small business in America; they appreciate President Donald J. Trump’s focus on tax reform and deregulation — two items that are helping small businesses thrive.

By relieving businesses from time-consuming and outdated regulations, small businesses will no longer be bogged down by costly paperwork that has stifled innovation and slowed economic growth for far too long.

The Trump administration’s regulatory reforms and the tax relief bill passed by Congress and signed into law by the president will continue resulting in “very strong growth, millions more jobs and higher pay for Americans.” And we’re already seeing that happen: small business confidence has hit a record high, jobless claims are at record lows and the economy is growing faster than it has in a decade. (NFIB, 1/31/2019)

Working with McMahon, we’ve consistently directed our federal government resources to deliver services across the Atlantic Region, operating under one aligned mission: small business job creation and strengthening our economy.

These two items are our agency’s mission and what we are committed to achieving during our public service. We will continue to ignite small businesses that fuels our economic engine and creates more American jobs.