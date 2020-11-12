Op-Ed: The COVID-19 vaccine’s influence on global markets

November 12, 2020 74

The U.S. and global stock markets ended the trading session with mixed results, as investors continue to rebalance their portfolios considering the discovery of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The influence on global markets has been dramatic and investors are setting their bearings towards those most impacted by the pandemic and shying away from the technology sector.

Since Friday, the Dow Jones has increased 1,097.52 points, the S&P 500 has increased 36.09, the Birling Puerto Rico Stock Index has increased 135.63, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has lost -341.63.

Across the world, including Europe and Asia, are rising driven by the Pfizer vaccine’s news.

Even as it appears that Pfizer and BioNTech may lead the COVID-19 Vaccine race, there are several companies in the race, including AstraZeneca (AZN), BioNTech (BNTX), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Merck (MRK), Moderna (MRNA), Novavax (NVAX); Pfizer (PFE), and Sanofi (SNY).

All the companies are working toward the approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine. Also, several biotech firms are in the race for the COVID-19 vaccine. Below, we analyze three of them and their efforts and compare their stock price growth to larger players.

• Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD): Gilead develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C.

Gilead was the first of the companies to draw the mainstream attention with its drug “Remdesivir,” which was initially approved for Ebola patients and approved by the FDA to improve the recovery period of COVID-19. The stock closed 11/10/20 at $60.62

• Moderna Inc. (MRNA): Moderna creates metamorphic transformative therapeutics that are formed using messenger RNA and mRNA. Moderna uses gene and cellular information to develop vaccines. The firm developed all kinds of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases.

Moderna published its Phase 1 study of mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against COVID-19.

The analysis evaluated a two-dose vaccination schedule of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart in 40 healthy adult participants across two dose levels (25 and 100mg) in two age cohorts (ages 56-70 and ages 71+) and reported results through Day 57 (1 month after the second dose). This analysis found that both the 25 µg and 100 µg dose levels were generally well-tolerated in both age cohorts. The stock closed 11/10/20 at $76.05.

Francisco Rodriguez-Castro is CEO of San Juan-based Birling Capital, with more than 25 years of experience, in government and global public companies. Comments: frc@birlingcapital.com.

• Regeneron Pharma (REGN): produces treatments for ocular, cardiovascular, cancer, and inflammation diseases. Regeneron makes the drug Eylea approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases. Currently, Regeneron is working on two COVID-19 treatments.

The drug Kevzara is made with Sanofi SA to treat arthritis patients. Their work involves repurposing Kevzara to halt the human immune system from overreacting to its introduction.

The other is antibodies to both treat and prevent virus infection. Regeneron has a minimal window to bring the antibody treatment to the market because once the vaccine is out, it will make the antibody treatment irrelevant. The stock closed 11/10/20 at $559.22.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.