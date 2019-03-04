Op-Ed: The Jones Act…Again

March 4, 2019 80

Author Jose Joaquín Villamil is the founder of Estudios Técnicos Inc.

In a recent issue of News Is My Business (NIMB) an Op-Ed piece summarized a new study on the impact of the cabotage law on Puerto Rico. It is better than all previous ones, according to the co-author of the study, who modestly attributes this to the fact that they interviewed importers and not because he and his team are geniuses.

The study is to be welcomed and the authors and the sponsoring entities congratulated for it includes much useful information. It makes it possible to discuss the Jones Act based on numbers and not simply emotional or political preferences, that have characterized the discussion for decades.

It would have helped had the study mentioned how many importers were interviewed, who chose them and from what sectors. To say that those interviewed imported 40,000 trailers seems like a large number, but it is a small proportion of total cargo movement. Without this information scaling up to the universe of cargo movement cannot be done.

Thus, mentioning that a survey was made is, from a research perspective, useless. If the authors of the study had used P.I.E.R.S. data, by far the most detailed information on maritime cargo, their results would have been enriched and they would have had a more precise idea of how to design a sample of importers to be interviewed that reflected market realities.

There may be a number of reasons for wanting to eliminate the cabotage law, but its negative impact on Puerto Rico’s economy is not one. A reasonable approximation to the costs of the Jones Act must be based on an understanding of the cost structure of ships operating under the Act. The reason for that is simple.

The Jones Act relates to just two components of the cost of shipping a trailer from the U.S. mainland to Puerto Rico: the crew on board and the ship’s depreciation. The cost of the crew is determined by collective bargaining (and, of course, U.S. labor laws), not the Act, and the depreciation of the ship is slightly higher for a Jones Act carrier because the ship is built in the United States and is costlier.

In fact, these two costs are about 20 percent of the total cost if that much, with crew costs being the largest share by far.

Should the Jones Act be repealed, or Puerto Rico excluded from it, non-domestic ships serving the mainland-Puerto Rico route would incur in fuel costs, the cost of equipment, stevedoring, wharfage fees, inland transportation costs, warehousing costs, insurance and overhead.

And, of course, these ships would have to pay their crews and depreciate their ships. Since they would be serving the domestic or coastwise market, most likely they would be subject to U.S. labor laws and other regulations (as pointed out by the U.S. Maritime Administration).

The above is relevant because if the total billings of the Jones Act carriers is in the neighborhood of $700 million (although last year it may have increased somewhat) then the cost attributable to the Act would be 20 percent of that figure less whatever a non-domestic ship would pay in salaries and its depreciation allowance.

As the GAO, in its 2013 report on the Jones Act indicated, because there are many other factors besides the Jones Act that affect freight rates, “it is difficult to isolate the extent to which freight rates between the U.S. and Puerto Rico are affected by the Jones Act.”

It is reasonable to assume that Puerto Rico’s imports will continue to be predominantly from the mainland and thus the key research question must be how the repeal of the Act or exempting Puerto Rico from it will impact that trade and the cost of transporting cargo in that route. This is why knowing the cost structure of Jones Act and non-Jones Act carriers is essential.

Analysis requires ‘systemic’ approach

In Estudios Técnicos Inc. we follow the principle that analyzing complex systems such as the maritime cargo system, with its myriad ramifications and spillovers, requires a systemic, not a segmented approach that focuses on one or two components of a particular system.

In this case, for instance, one cannot evaluate the Jones Act impact by merely considering the southbound (inbound) component because this component is closely related with the northbound (outbound) segment (I assume no exporters were interviewed).

The latter is characterized by the fact that ships leave the Island practically empty and rates are accordingly below northbound rates. Oversimplifying the complex nature of the maritime cargo system will lead to wrong conclusions and wrong solutions. There is a wonderful quote to that effect by H.L. Mencken: “For every complex problem there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong.”

In addition to the need to integrate the analysis of southbound and northbound components, there are a number of other issues related to the Jones Act that are relevant for reaching a conclusion on its impact. One is the dedicated service that provides importers and exporters with certainty on arrival schedules.

Interviews with importers on the dedicated service component were carried out and the result was that it represented a major advantage, one that would otherwise not be available to local importers. This was corroborated by very recent conversations.

The study mentioned in NIMB lacked a clear understanding of the structure of the international maritime cargo industry and how it operates. This led to oversimplifying assertions related to, for example, shipping from California to Puerto Rico, the advantages of “port hopping” and suggesting that eliminating the Jones Act would lead to a proliferation of ports offering service to Puerto Rico.

The California statement reminded me of when a local politician said that in the absence of the Jones Act carriers, if we needed to ship 100 trailers somewhere, one would simply call one of the international lines to come and pick them up. The international maritime cargo system doesn’t work that way.

Cost comparisons can also be very volatile. Thus, what may be true at one point in time may not be at another. For example, the cost of shipping to the DR from the U.S. or even the price of staples. Evidence from earlier studies showed shipping costs to the Dominican Republic were not lower than to Puerto Rico, for example.

Although the study mentions that prices for a basket of goods are higher in Puerto Rico than in the States, a previous study reflected different results. It would have helped the reader to include the basket of goods in the previous study. It’s interesting that one of the co-authors of the Chamber of Marketing, Industry and Food Distribution (MIDA) report not so long ago defended the position that rice in Florida and New Jersey had higher prices than in Puerto Rico.

In that case the client needed that result for reasons related to an arbitration related to price setting. Notwithstanding the usefulness of such comparisons, without an assessment of the cost structure of Jones Act and non-Jones Act carriers, it’s impossible to gauge the impact of the Act and the welfare effect of eliminating the Act or excluding Puerto Rico from it.

Not including this information in an assessment of the Jones Act is an instance where the phrase attributed to Alexander Pope is appropriate: “A little knowledge is a dangerous thing.”

As I indicated, the fact that we have a new study is a positive development. What I have suggested on a number of occasions, most recently to the former president of the Economics Association, is that all parties interested in analyzing the Jones Act get together and agree on the basic assumptions underlying their assessment.

This could lead to results that would make it easier to reach a consensus on a subject that has been discussed for decades with no final determination.

I, and others, have also suggested that we shift emphasis to securing an exemption from the air cabotage restrictions that are in place, with only Alaska being exempted. This could open the door for Puerto Rico to become a major air cargo transshipment port for which it has significant competitive advantages.

Editor’s Note: As a matter of full disclosure, Estudios Técnicos Inc. completed two studies for the Maritime Alliance that includes Jones Act carriers as well as others.