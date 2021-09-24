Optico Fiber, Blood Bank to hold blood donation drive in Santurce

Puerto Rico has an average need of at least 300 to 400 pints a day to fulfill hospital needs. (Credit: Prillfoto | Dreamstime.com)

Optico Fiber, a local internet service provider, together with the Mutual Services Blood Bank, will carry out a Blood Donation activity open to the public on Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the company’s headquarters on Ponce de León Ave. in Santurce.

During September, the company has carried out the “Connect with yours, Give Life,” campaign to raise awareness among the general population of the need to create a culture of blood donation in Puerto Rico, where there an average need of at least 300 to 400 pints a day to fulfill hospital needs.

At present, there is 25% of that amount available, so most of the surgeries, organ transplants and treatments for cancer patients who depend on blood or platelet transfusions, have decreased due to cancellations due to lack of supplies in local blood banks, Optico explained.

The Mutual Services Blood Bank and its staff will guide the volunteers and accompany them through the donation steps. To coordinate a donation or more information in general, call 787-467-8916.

It is a requirement that donors have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and that they have their vaccination card or “Vacu ID” from the Puerto Rico Health Department with them to donate blood that day.