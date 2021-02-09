Optico Fiber launches ‘Gigabit Duo’ broadband service in Puerto Rico

Optico Fiber has been expanding its footprint throughout the metropolitan area in Bayamón, Carolina, Guaynabo, Trujillo Alto and San Juan, hooking up housing complexes and apartment buildings.

San Juan-based Optico Fiber announces the launch of Gigabit Duo, a new broadband Internet service offering speeds of up to 2 Gigabits per second (2Gbps). The Gigabit Duo service is available in all areas of the Optico Fiber network.

Gigabit Duo is “the fastest residential broadband service available in Puerto Rico,” company executives said, adding that it offers download speeds up to 2 gigabits per second, and upload speeds up to 1 gigabit per second, with no caps on data transfer limits.

“Fast, reliable Internet connectivity has never been more important than it is right now,” said Carlo Marazzi, President of Optico Fiber.

“Gigabit Duo is ideal for homes with multiple users needing additional bandwidth to share across all devices,” he said. “Optico Fiber will continue to innovate and invest in technologies to deliver state-of-the-art Internet connectivity.”

Optico Fiber is an internet service provider offering disaster recovery, data center and colocation services, and a full suite of retail, corporate and wholesale internet services. The company is part of Critical Hub Networks, which launched the service in 2014, as this media outlet reported.

The company said that existing Optico Fiber customers can upgrade to Gigabit Duo without the need of a technician visit.

This is so because customers utilize a fiberoptic network box that includes four Gigabit Ethernet ports. Each port provides up to 1Gbps download, and with a maximum combined total download speed of 2Gbps and maximum combined total upload speed of 1Gbps, Optico officials explained in a press release.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.