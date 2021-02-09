Type to search

Featured Telecommunications/Technology

Optico Fiber launches ‘Gigabit Duo’ broadband service in Puerto Rico

Contributor February 9, 2021
Share
Optico Fiber has been expanding its footprint throughout the metropolitan area in Bayamón, Carolina, Guaynabo, Trujillo Alto and San Juan, hooking up housing complexes and apartment buildings.

San Juan-based Optico Fiber announces the launch of Gigabit Duo, a new broadband Internet service offering speeds of up to 2 Gigabits per second (2Gbps). The Gigabit Duo service is available in all areas of the Optico Fiber network.

Gigabit Duo is “the fastest residential broadband service available in Puerto Rico,” company executives said, adding that it offers download speeds up to 2 gigabits per second, and upload speeds up to 1 gigabit per second, with no caps on data transfer limits.

“Fast, reliable Internet connectivity has never been more important than it is right now,” said Carlo Marazzi, President of Optico Fiber. 

“Gigabit Duo is ideal for homes with multiple users needing additional bandwidth to share across all devices,” he said. “Optico Fiber will continue to innovate and invest in technologies to deliver state-of-the-art Internet connectivity.”

Optico Fiber is an internet service provider offering disaster recovery, data center and colocation services, and a full suite of retail, corporate and wholesale internet services. The company is part of Critical Hub Networks, which launched the service in 2014, as this media outlet reported.

Since then, it has been expanding its footprint throughout the metropolitan area in Bayamón, Carolina, Guaynabo, Trujillo Alto and San Juan, hooking up housing complexes and apartment buildings.

The company said that existing Optico Fiber customers can upgrade to Gigabit Duo without the need of a technician visit. 

This is so because customers utilize a fiberoptic network box that includes four Gigabit Ethernet ports. Each port provides up to 1Gbps download, and with a maximum combined total download speed of 2Gbps and maximum combined total upload speed of 1Gbps, Optico officials explained in a press release.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Op-Ed: Liberty Puerto Rico wraps up ‘challenging year’ on positive note
Contributor December 29, 2020
Practical Techie: Digital Christmas during a global pandemic
Rafael Matos December 15, 2020
Practical Techie: PrepaNet looks to repurpose itself
Rafael Matos December 8, 2020
‘Practical Techie:’ The .io domain is a trend in the business world
Rafael Matos October 27, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Op-Ed: Liberty Puerto Rico wraps up ‘challenging year’ on positive note
Practical Techie: Digital Christmas during a global pandemic
Practical Techie: PrepaNet looks to repurpose itself
‘Practical Techie:’ The .io domain is a trend in the business world
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.