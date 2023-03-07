Type to search

Featured General Biz News

Optico Fiber launches Puerto Rico’s 1st 10 gigabit network

Contributor March 7, 2023
Optico Fiber will be rolling out multi-gigabit services to residential and business customers across San Juan Metro area, the company announced.

Optico Fiber, owned by Critical Hub Networks Inc., has partnered with access, optical and cloud-controlled software solutions provider DZS to launch what is expected to be the first 10 gigabit per second (Gbps) capable network on the island, the companies announced.

A longtime DZS customer, Optico Fiber is expanding its existing DZS Velocity systems with system-on-a-card technology capable of supporting Gigabit PON (GPON), 10 Gigabit Symmetrical (XGS)-PON, and 10 Gbps point-to-point technologies out of any port, as well as the latest DZS Helix gateways to deliver whole home and business reach with state-of-the-art Wi-Fi technology.

Optico Fiber will be rolling out multigigabit services to residential and business customers across the San Juan metro area, the company announced.

“This strategic upgrade to a 10-gig network capable of seamless adoption of multigigabit internet services by Optico Fiber’s residential and business subscribers extends the company’s position as a technology leader in the Puerto Rico market,” said Carlo Marazzi, president of Optico Fiber.

“In addition, the ability to deploy multigig capable Wi-Fi 6 technology within each subscriber premises lays the groundwork for optimal coverage and a superior broadband service experience,” he said, noting that Optico has been working with DZS since 2006, and is planning to extend its business relationship by adding new solutions.

“As more and more residential and business customers demand ultra-high-speed XGS-PON service levels to support use cases like working from home, latency-free gaming, and connectivity for more mobile and IoT [internet of things] devices, forward-thinking ‘experience providers’ like Optico Fiber will be ready with a robust network infrastructure upgradable to multigig services and the option of leveraging DZS Cloud EDGE software for ongoing experience and services enhancements if and when desired,” said DZS President Charlie Vogt.

Optico Fiber is launching a series of new multigigabit residential plans that leverage this next-generation technology, offering different capacity levels.

“Moving from gigabit to multigigabit broadband services once again defines Optico Fiber as a pioneer of next-generation broadband services within the Puerto Rican market,” said Alexis Ortiz, general manager of Optico Fiber.

“We chose to work with DZS because of their continued superior flexibility versus competitors to meet our business needs as a midsized operator and technology innovator,” Ortiz said.

“Thanks to this transformation, Optico Fiber is even better positioned to take advantage of a shift in our local market to multigigabit fiber-based services, which have proven to be more resilient than traditional cable infrastructure to the intermittent power outages and other weather challenges that impact our island,” he added.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Sacred Heart University gets $3M grant to deploy broadband grid
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez February 10, 2023
White House assigns $164M to further broadband access in Puerto Rico
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez December 7, 2022
VPNet Inc. gets $8.8M USDA grant to connect 7 public schools
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 28, 2022
US Dept. of Commerce extends ‘Internet for All’ program deadline
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 5, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

Sacred Heart University gets $3M grant to deploy broadband grid
White House assigns $164M to further broadband access in Puerto Rico
VPNet Inc. gets $8.8M USDA grant to connect 7 public schools
US Dept. of Commerce extends ‘Internet for All’ program deadline
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.