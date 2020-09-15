Oracle to host seminar on issues affecting Caribbean region

September 15, 2020 99

At a time when the world has been dealing with multiple crisis situations — environmental, economic, health related — it is imperative that businesses and companies are adequately prepared to face obstacles and continue to operate in times of difficult challenges.

To do this, the multinational technology company Oracle has designed a two-hour event aimed at business leaders, with special emphasis on issues that impact the Caribbean region, which will take place virtually Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. The event is free of charge.

Oracle Connect will bring together economists, information systems and business continuity experts, including the Caribbean economist, Marla Dukharan, the past president of the International Association of Certified Public Accountants, Kimberly Ellison-Taylor; and the expert in technological architecture, Fabián Correa.

“We cannot allow the high level of uncertainty we are experiencing to lead us not to make the right decisions to ensure that the businesses continue to operate,” said Luis Marrero, Oracle’s general manager for the Caribbean

“This requires a renewed vision of the role that technological tools can have in this transformation necessary to survive the environment of continuous challenges that we have been living for a while and that will foreseeably continue,” he said.

Those interested in participating may register through this link.