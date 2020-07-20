Oriental adjusts branch service hours in response to spike in COVID-19 cases

July 20, 2020 255

Oriental announced it will be adjusting service hours at its branches in Puerto Rico, in response to the spike in COVID-19 cases on the island. The changes go into effect today.

Branches: From Monday to Friday they will offer services until 3 p.m. Customers are required to make their appointment in advance;

Drive-up windows: Will operate during regular hours. To find out which branches have this service and its hours, customers should visit www.orientalbank.com;

Branches without drive-up windows: These branches will give preference to elderly people, people with special needs and first responders; and,

Saturdays: Branches that offer service on Saturdays will operate according to their weekend schedule. To find out which branches open Saturday and their hours visit www.orientalbank.com.

“At Oriental we’re more than ready to be part of the solution and minimize the potential for contagion from this pandemic, which is why we continue to take measures to safeguard the safety and health of our employees and customers,” said Idalis Montalvo, vice president of marketing and public relations at Oriental.

“However, we remind our clients to continue making their transactions through online and mobile banking, which provides them with 24/7 access to their accounts,” she said.

“In addition, customers with accounts at Oriental also have the option of making their transactions through live ATMs, their deposits from their cell phones through FOTOdepósito and in our ATM’s with the Fast Deposit and Cardless Cash service, which minimizes contact with machines,” Montalvo said.

Furthermore, the bank’s customer service centers will continue operating during the following hours:

Customers with accounts originated in Oriental can call 787-620-0000 or 1-800-981-5554, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clients with accounts originated in Scotiabank Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands may call 787-766-4999, Monday through Sunday, 24/7.

Finally, Montalvo said bank staff will continue to take the temperature of all customers and will require the use of face masks at all times. A maximum of five customers will be allowed inside at a time to receive services, depending on employee availability, she said.