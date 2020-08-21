Oriental awards $100K in college scholarships

August 21, 2020 179

Financial institution Oriental recently awarded $91,000 in scholarships to 21 college students as part of its institutional scholarship program for children of employees. The scholarships are aimed at students in the areas of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and business administration.

“This year things have been different for everyone, as a result of COVID-19 we’ve had to get used to a new reality and these young people have shown that they have been able to adapt and continue their college studies at a distance,” said Jennifer Zapata-Nazario, senior vice president of Human Resources at Oriental.

“They are our island’s future, and for us at Oriental it’s important to support them so that they can develop and then begin their professional phase. Through this program we seek to support our employees with their children’s education,” she said.

This year’s awardees are: María Belén-Grosso; Leticia Sánchez-Bermúdez; Andrés Santana-Miranda; Adalberto Galarza-Cancel; Yailiz Vélez-Pizarro; Valerie Cruz-Negrón; Daijhia Hall; Angelica De la Cruz-Torres; Juchara Margetson; Gabriel Jirau-Neptune; Elisha Louiz-Brumant; Bryan Cruz-Rosa; Natalia Quiles-Silva; Alondra Flores-Rodríguez; Anaís González-Villalobos; Héctor Cancel-Ascencio; Joel A. Díaz-Lugo; Alanis Velázquez-Rodríguez, Jowil Cortés-Rivera; Raúl Martínez-Rivera; and Andrés Torres-Laboy.

This year, unlike previous years, 10 additional students — also children of Oriental employees — received $9,000 in financial aid.

“This additional incentive had the goal of supporting these young people in this new reality that we are living, to facilitate the process. Many have had to invest in computer purchases and other expenses, and that’s why we wanted to help them,” Zapata said.