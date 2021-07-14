Type to search

Oriental awards $95K in scholarships to 20 college students

Contributor July 14, 2021
The majors selected for recognition are in the areas of science, technology, engineering, math, and business administration.

Financial institution Oriental distributed $95,000 in scholarships to college students, marking the initiative’s 7th consecutive year.

These scholarships are awarded through an in-house program for children of employees. The majors selected for recognition are in the areas of science, technology, engineering, math, and business administration. 

“It’s very important for us to help young Puerto Ricans have the tools to develop professionally. Through these scholarships we contribute to their college expenses and they can complete their studies and meet their goals,” said Jennifer Zapata-Nazario, senior vice president of human resources at Oriental.

“What better way than to start with the house and support our employees’ children. We’re in difficult times, and we’re proud to continue helping our employees and their relatives,” she said.

The group of awardees are: Alondra Nicole Flores-Rodríguez; Amanda Isabel Lugo-Garcés; Angelica N. De la Cruz-Torres; Axel Andres Rivera-Quintana; Bryan A. Cruz-Rosa; Daijhia Hall; Elisha Brumant; Gabriel Andres Jirau-Neptune; Gabriela Cardona-Martínez; Gabriela Marius-Nuñez; Gabriela Mullet-Yegros; Gemma Ines López-Méndez; Héctor G. Cancel-Asencio; Joania Rivera-Mercado; María Belén Grosso-Zelaya; Maria del Mar Zayas-Viera; Valerie K. Cruz-Negrón; Victoria María Silva-Cotto; Yailiz Alexandra Vélez-Pizarro; and Yariela Noe Castro-Negrón.

