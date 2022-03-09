Oriental, CEGsoft partner to offer personal loans when filing a return in Taxmania

Oriental customers will be able to apply for a loan through the Taxmania platform.

Oriental announced a new alliance with CEGsoft — a local company that offers a digital solution for filing tax returns — to offer bank clients the option of applying for a personal loan through the Taxmania platform.

“The client can request 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will receive an answer immediately and the money will be automatically deposited into their bank account so that those customers who need to pay taxes can have the money to make the payment immediately,” said the Managing Director of Retail Banking at Oriental, Ada García.

Taxmania.com was launched in 2006 and is a 100% online process, which allows the client to file their return through their mobile device, computer, or tablet.

Last year, the platform processed more than 150,000 individual tax returns and for this tax cycle they expect to process between to process between 150,000 and 175,000, the company stated.

“With this new and innovative offer, the taxpayer will be able to receive an immediate response from Oriental to their personal loan request,” said Jorge Nazario, founder, and president of CEGsoft.

Likewise, Taxmania clients will have the opportunity to apply for an IRA with Oriental from the platform where they would have to validate their identity to proceed, complete a form and accept terms and conditions.