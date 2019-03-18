Oriental donates $60K to CAP Foundation

March 18, 2019 13

As part of its commitment to the community, Oriental made a donation of $60,590.65 to the CAP Foundation, during the “Uniendo Cabezas” event, a shave-a-thon in solidarity with pediatric cancer in Puerto Rico.

“Following a survey we conducted among our 1,500 employees as part of our ‘Manos Oriental’ volunteer program, we decided to join the CAP Foundation,” said Jennifer Zapata, senior vice president of Oriental’s human resources department.

“The sought for our employees to select two nonprofit foundations which to support and we make a donation to. The CAP Foundation was the first organization selected and here we are today,” she said.

The donation was achieved with the support of 18 volunteers who decided to join the campaign and participate in the head-shaving event. They, along with their teams managed to collect $25,590. Oriental donated the remaining $35,000.65. All of the funds raised remain in Puerto Rico and are used to provide advanced medical equipment for the Pediatric Hospital and support services for patients and their families.

“At Oriental we’re committed to our communities, and nonprofit organizations that make a difference in the lives of those in need,” said Idalis Montalvo, vice president of marketing and public relations at Oriental.

“The impact we make through our donation to the Children’s Hospital cancer patients will help attend and save the lives of Puerto Rico’s future generation,” she said.