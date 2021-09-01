Oriental, Kinesis partner to provide financial guidance to students

Idalis Montalvo, vice president of Oriental's Marketing and Public Relations Department.

Oriental bank announced a new partnership with nonprofit organization Kinesis — a foundation focused on providing resources for students to achieve a competitive education — to provide financial guidance seminars to more than 40 students who participate in the Bright Stars program.

“Oriental’s Corporate Social Responsibility program is focused on financial education, entrepreneurship and social innovation; financial education being the main pillar and the one that must be present in all the community initiatives that we carry out,” said Idalis Montalvo, vice president of Oriental’s Marketing and Public Relations Department.

“This year, we’re also integrating environmental initiatives. The efforts and partnerships that are done under this program provide sustainable and innovative support to the communities we serve,” said Montalvo.

Under the alliance with the Kinesis Foundation, young people will be provided with tools to learn how to manage their finances, their credit, and work their budgets, among other financial issues. These topics will be covered through seminars.

This college-level program is open to talented high school students with financial need so they can access quality higher education, bank officials said. A staggered curriculum is used to strengthen the student’s profile, “providing them with innovative tools to develop their maximum potential.”

Oriental will also offer financial education workshops to young people who participate in other Kinesis Foundation programs.