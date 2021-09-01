Type to search

In-Brief

Oriental, Kinesis partner to provide financial guidance to students

Contributor September 1, 2021
Idalis Montalvo, vice president of Oriental's Marketing and Public Relations Department.

Oriental bank announced a new partnership with nonprofit organization Kinesis — a foundation focused on providing resources for students to achieve a competitive education — to provide financial guidance seminars to more than 40 students who participate in the Bright Stars program.

“Oriental’s Corporate Social Responsibility program is focused on financial education, entrepreneurship and social innovation; financial education being the main pillar and the one that must be present in all the community initiatives that we carry out,” said Idalis Montalvo, vice president of Oriental’s Marketing and Public Relations Department.

“This year, we’re also integrating environmental initiatives. The efforts and partnerships that are done under this program provide sustainable and innovative support to the communities we serve,” said Montalvo.

Under the alliance with the Kinesis Foundation, young people will be provided with tools to learn how to manage their finances, their credit, and work their budgets, among other financial issues. These topics will be covered through seminars.

This college-level program is open to talented high school students with financial need so they can access quality higher education, bank officials said. A staggered curriculum is used to strengthen the student’s profile, “providing them with innovative tools to develop their maximum potential.”

Oriental will also offer financial education workshops to young people who participate in other Kinesis Foundation programs.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Açai Express donates $16K to Kinesis Foundation for student college prep
Contributor August 17, 2021
Kinesis Foundation gets $100K donation from AbbVie Puerto Rico
Contributor August 6, 2021
Execs appointed at MMM, Puerto Rico Medical, Kinesis Foundation
Contributor May 27, 2021
Kinesis Foundation opens 17th call for scholarships for Puerto Rican students
Contributor March 17, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Açai Express donates $16K to Kinesis Foundation for student college prep
Kinesis Foundation gets $100K donation from AbbVie Puerto Rico
Execs appointed at MMM, Puerto Rico Medical, Kinesis Foundation
Kinesis Foundation opens 17th call for scholarships for Puerto Rican students
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.