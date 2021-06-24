Oriental launches new $800K institutional campaign

Bettina Mercado from Bettina Cosmetics, a commercial banking client, is one of the people featured in the campaign.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Financial institution Oriental recently launched its new institutional advertising effort, using the “Sí puedo” (“Yes I can”) slogan, which seeks to celebrate the accomplishments of its clients, who testify to the impact the bank has had on their lives.

The campaign carries an investment of some $800,000 and includes 30-second spots for TV, as well as executions for digital media and radio. The creative concept was developed by advertising agency Yonder and was produced locally by Young Collective.

The spokespersons for the campaign are commercial and personal banking clients. Among them are Bettina Mercado from Bettina Cosmetics, a commercial banking client, Javier Santiago from Estudio K, a client of both commercial and personal banking, and Nagel Torres Cruz, a personal banking client.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105042&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“Putting the customer at the center of communications reinforces one of our commitments: to focus on the customer and their needs,” said Idalis Montalvo, vice president of marketing and public relations for Oriental.

“At Oriental we’re more than ready to meet the needs of our clients, as they evolve. We’re committed to helping them be more prepared and feel more capable and confident to achieve their financial goals,” she said. “After all, making progress possible for our customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities we serve is our mission.”

The “Sí puedo” campaign reaffirms the bank’s commitment and is a testimony to the motto that it is “More than Ready to help our clients, so that they, in turn, are more than ready to manage their finances and can say Yes I can do it,” she said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.