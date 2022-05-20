To open an account, the client must access orientalbank.com and visit the Commercial Accounts section.

Oriental announced a new online application that will allow small and medium-sized business customers to begin the application process for a business checking account through the bank’s website.

The new platform will validate the client’s information with the Puerto Rico Treasury Department’s online SURI platform and auto-fill the necessary business data to complete the process.

“With this new platform we continue to offer small and medium-sized businesses digital solutions that make banking processes simple, agile, and fast so they can be more than ready. It’s important for us to support them, to put at their disposal innovative and digital tools so that they can dedicate their time to what really matters, their business,” said Carlos Comas, director of Oriental Business Banking.

To open an account, the client must access orientalbank.com and visit the Commercial Accounts section, where they will find information on available accounts, their benefits, documents needed for opening and additional information, so they can start the opening process.

Using robotic technology, and watching out for the client’s security, all the business’ demographic information and of its owner will be captured, it will be confirmed that they have an active SURI account, and that it has an active merchant certificate, simplifying the process of filling out the application.

The platform also allows the client to upload the identification with a photo from their mobile phone, validating the user’s identity with a selfie. Then, the case will be referred to a bank representative who will contact the client within 24 to 48 hours to complete the account opening process. The application can be completed 24/7, from any computer, tablet, or mobie phone.

“We will continue to focus on bringing financial alternatives like this one that provide support to business owners and facilitate their experience,” Comas explained.