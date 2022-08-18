Oriental launches new phase of its ‘Sí puedo’ institutional campaign

Entrepreneur Ramón Díaz-García from La Casita de Rones.

Oriental this week launched of a new phase of its “Sí, puedo” institutional campaign, which tells real stories about Oriental clients at different stages of life in which they were able to move forward with the bank’s support.

“As a Puerto Rican bank, we seek to create opportunities everybody, regardless of their stage of life. Whether you’re an individual, an entrepreneur or a company, we want to empower you so that with our support you can achieve success,” said Idalis Montalvo, Oriental’s director of marketing and public relations.

“This campaign presents how all celebrations start with someone saying ‘Sí puedo.’ Our clients know that with our help they will always achieve their financial goals, that’s our goal,” she said.

This campaign is a continuation of the campaign that was launched in 2021.

“With ‘Sí puedo’ we represent the satisfaction that our clients feel when they feel able to take advantage of opportunities and achieve those goals thanks to our support and effort,” Montalvo added.

The campaign carries an investment of more than $1 million, which includes executions of 30 and 60 seconds for television. In addition, it will have presence on billboards, digital and social media.

Advertising agency Yonder was responsible for the creative concept, Young Collective handled the production.

“The executions highlight real clients who have achieved personal financial goals at different stages of their lives, such as a family saving for the future, a young woman celebrating financial independence, a couple buying their first home and a woman celebrating her retirement,” Montalvo said.

“One business owner is also featured,representing a key segment for the island, given the multiplier effect they have on the economic well-being of their communities and of Puerto Rico. This commercial client is Ramón Díaz-García from La Casita de Rones, where the commercial was recorded,” she said.