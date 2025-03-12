Oriental launches new smart digital banking platform

Customers can access the platform by downloading the Oriental Bank app and logging in with their existing user ID and password.

The platform offers smart financial tools and enhanced security features to improve digital banking in Puerto Rico.

Oriental has launched a new mobile banking and online banking platform that it believes will “redefine digital banking in Puerto Rico.” The platform provides intelligent, personalized suggestions based on users’ financial behavior, helping them develop better financial habits.

“At Oriental, we believe that financial progress is built every day, and this launch represents a smart and personalized way to understand and manage financial life for our clients,” said Ada García, executive director of customer intelligence and operations at Oriental. She added that the platform aims to make financial progress more attainable through smart management tools.

The upgraded platform introduces features aimed at improving the customer experience and financial management. These include smart suggestions that analyze spending habits and provide financial advice, as well as monthly transaction projections to help anticipate expenses. Customers can also set up monthly budgets by category to track their spending more efficiently.

Security features include the ability to block and change card PINs directly from the app. The platform is available in both English and Spanish.

“We already have many customers enjoying the new Mobile Banking and Online Banking, and they have said that it is like having a financial adviser on their cellphone,” García said. “The future of banking is not only digital, but also smart.”

