Oriental leads in point-of-sale offerings

To obtain a POS system from Oriental, merchants must have the My Biz checking account, which is a highly adaptable commercial account designed for businesses of all types.

ADVERTORIAL

As part of its unwavering commitment to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Puerto Rico, Oriental has emerged as the leading institution offering diverse payment solutions for point of sale (POS) systems across all types of businesses. Its extensive offer includes:

Clover Alternatives: Clover Station: Manage your business from a single station, process payments, payroll, inventory, and more. Clover Mini: Process payments and manage your business from a compact device. Clover Flex: An all-in-one solution that accepts cards, scans products, prints receipts, and more. Clover Go: Take your business anywhere by connecting Clover Go to a smartphone or tablet.

Other point-of-sale terminals tailored to different business types. Said terminals allow you to receive payments with a versatile and user-friendly POS system, including portable terminals for on-the-go transactions.

With Oriental merchants can accept various payment methods, depending on the POS that they choose: such as Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, debit cards with PIN, EBT (government benefits cards), Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Garmin, and ATH Móvil.

At Oriental, we continue to search for technology that supports and facilitates the daily operations of commercial customers. We are the bank with the most POS technologies available, offering multiple options in credit and debit card processing products.

Oriental has a team of experts ready to help you determine the best payment solution for your business. If you are interested in these options for your business, you must visit orientalbank.com, navigate to the “For Your Business” section, and answer a questionnaire to determine the most suitable POS system for your commercial needs. After completing the survey, an Oriental executive will contact you to finalize the process. For more information, customers can call 787-620-PYME (7963).

Certain terms, conditions, and restrictions apply for all products mentioned. My Biz account requires an opening minimum deposit of $25. Additional charges for POS services may apply. Oriental Bank, Member FDIC.