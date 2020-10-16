Oriental offers COVID-19 tests to employees in partnership with CorePlus

October 16, 2020 132

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250" data-lazy-src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1&is-pending-load=1" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&zid=105039&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as&noerror=1" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></noscript></a>

For the second straight year, financial institution Oriental is sponsoring its “Your Health on the Road” program, in which, together with its health providers, it offers preventive clinics to employees.

This year, Oriental entered into a partnership with its client CorePlus Clinical and Pathological Services, a laboratory specialized in the management of COVID-19 tests, to provide a comprehensive approach to managing the pandemic in the workplace.

“The health and well-being of our employees is our priority. While we take care of our employees, we also protect our clients and provide continuity to the services they need,” said Jennifer Zapata, senior vice president of Human Resources at Oriental.

The agreement with CorePlus calls for making COVID-19 tests accessible by taking them to the workplace to employees who are providing services in person. All Oriental employees working in person will have access to the WeCare program to check, record and monitor symptoms through an application.

In addition, WeCare enables positive case management with rapid response and primary physician support through telemedicine.

“The CorePlus team set out to find a protocol that would guarantee safety in the workplace, a path to take us from adversity to opportunity. That’s when the WeCARE Program was born,” said CorePlus President Mariano de Socarraz.

“‘Your health on the road’ is just one of the initiatives that we’re carrying out as a prevention and health measure. Since the beginning of this year, we’ve taken a proactive approach with our employees with a health education campaign for our entire workforce,” Zapata said.

“We’re more than ready to act in an agile manner, if needed, taking the necessary measures to benefit the health and well-being of all our employees and clients,” Zapata added.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.