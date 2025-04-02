Oriental on shortlist for Banking Tech Awards USA 2025

After launching its Intelligent Banking platform and integrating Apple Pay in Puerto Rico, Oriental has continued developing digital tools aimed at streamlining services.

The Puerto Rico-based institution was recognized for digital innovation in consumer banking.

Oriental Bank has been named a finalist for the 2025 Banking Tech Awards USA in the category of “Best Use of Tech in Consumer Banking” for its new digital service website.

The bank was nominated alongside major global institutions such as JPMorgan Chase, underscoring how focused innovation can transform the banking experience for consumers, it said.

“We’re proud to be the only bank in Puerto Rico recognized for tools that make our customers’ lives easier,” said Ada García, managing director of customer intelligence and operations at Oriental. She added that the recognition also “reflects our commitment to lead new ways of banking based on technology, [personal] connection and real progress for our customers, communities and [Puerto Rico]”

The service website is a cornerstone of Oriental’s digital-first strategy, allowing customers to manage banking products and services in a secure, intuitive and accessible way. Users can open accounts, pay loans and request services such as account certifications remotely.

Oriental has previously led on other tech initiatives, including the launch of its Intelligent Banking platform and the early adoption of Apple Pay in Puerto Rico.

The Banking Tech Awards USA, organized by Informa Connect, recognize the most impactful technology initiatives in the U.S. financial sector. Winners will be announced in May at a ceremony in New York.