Oriental adds new update for ‘Mis Pagos’ online payment service

November 14, 2018 54

Oriental Bank announced that the “Mis Pagos” online payment service will now include the option to pay Oriental credit cards using a checking or savings account at any bank.

“With this tool we offer our credit card customers an additional option to make payments from a computer or cell through the ‘Mis Pagos’ page,” said Félix Silva, senior vice president of Individual Banking and Collections Operations.

“That way, they don’t have to visit a branch or call to make a payment. Oriental values our customers’ time, and we know that they look for tools and services that allow them to save time, which is why we’re committed to providing these technology solutions that allow them to achieve that,” he said.

Payments made before 4:30 p.m. are considered received on the same day. When making the payment, the customer will receive an email confirmation.