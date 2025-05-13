Orlando Bravo urges American University grads to embrace positivity

The American University Kogod School of Business awarded Bravo a doctor of humane letters, honoris causa, recognizing his contributions to business and philanthropy.

The private equity executive reflected on early setbacks, his Puerto Rican roots and the importance of ethical leadership.

Orlando Bravo, the Puerto Rico-born billionaire and founder and managing partner of the private equity firm Thoma Bravo, delivered an inspiring 2025 commencement address at American University’s Kogod School of Business, encouraging graduates to embrace positivity as a guiding principle in their lives and careers.

“I came here to talk to you from the heart,” Bravo said, setting the tone for a speech filled with personal stories and powerful life lessons.

Bravo, who was recently recognized as “Wall Street’s best dealmaker” by Forbes, traced his journey from growing up in Mayagüez, to becoming one of the world’s most successful private equity investors, overseeing more than 500 acquisitions totaling more than $275 billion in enterprise value. But his path was not without challenges.

“When I was in your shoes… I couldn’t get a job,” Bravo admitted, recalling the countless rejections he faced early in his career.

Despite the setbacks, he remained hopeful.

“Throughout my entire process, I remained hopeful. And I remained hopeful until I got my chance. And it was a good one. And I took it,” he added.

The core message of Bravo’s speech centered on the importance of maintaining a positive mindset.

“Stay positive,” he said. “First, be positive in your outlook on the world and all the opportunities right in front of you. Second, stay positive about your ideas. Each of you is meant to do something unique in the world.”

He also emphasized the role of ethics in leadership.

“With your future leadership comes big responsibility. Always look to make a positive contribution to society,” he said, noting the need for ethical leadership, especially in an era shaped by the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence.

As a passionate philanthropist, Bravo drew from his experience leading the Bravo Family Foundation, which supports young entrepreneurs and funds disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico. He shared how Hurricane Maria’s devastation in 2017 motivated him to step beyond his comfort zone and lead humanitarian efforts on the island.

“At that moment, I thought to myself, ‘I don’t know anything about disaster relief. Zero. I’ve done private equity software all my life,’” Bravo recounted. “But I had put myself in a position to help.”

Bravo’s speech concluded with an encouraging message for the graduates.

“The world is wide open. The world needs you, and the world welcomes you with open arms. Now go out there and lead it. I know you’re ready,” he said.

Following his address, the university awarded Bravo a doctor of humane letters, honoris causa, recognizing his contributions to business and philanthropy.