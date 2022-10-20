Orlando Health buys Sabanera Health Hospital in Dorado

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Doctors’ Center Hospital |Orlando Health Dorado.

Orlando Health, a nonprofit healthcare organization that serves the southeastern United States, announced it has acquired Sabanera Health Dorado, an agreement that both parties identified as an important investment to promote medical tourism on the island with the creation of Doctors’ Center Hospital | Orlando Health Dorado.

The financial terms of the deal for the property that now rebrands the Sabanera Health Dorado facility were undisclosed.

Orlando Health and Doctors’ Center Hospital have also forged an agreement to work on four additional hospitals on the island: Doctors’ Center Hospital San Juan, Doctors’ Center Hospital Bayamón, Doctors’ Center Hospital Manatí and Doctors’ Center Hospital San Fernando De La Carolina.

Through the agreement, Doctors’ Center Hospital will continue to operate all five hospitals.

“Orlando Health will work with Doctors’ Center Hospital to improve care on the island and in Central Florida,” said David Strong, President of Orlando Health.

“Orlando Health is thankful for the input from the 20-person steering committee and physician leaders across the organization that have helped make this relationship possible,” said Strong.

Sabanera Health Dorado, developed by PRISA Group in collaboration with Triple S, incorporates 75 single patient private rooms and 20 suites, eight intensive care units, four neonatal intensive care units, vascular surgery, orthopedics, sports medicine, oncology, and specialized clinics.

In addition to inpatient services, ambulatory services and emergency room, the development incorporates a 20,000 square foot multi-specialty clinic.

It provides aesthetic surgery services, anti-aging practices, women’s health, and health & well-being, obstetrics, and gynecology; and specialties such as eye, nose and throat, urology, gastroenterology, and pulmonary care, among others. It offers most diagnostic tests, including mammograms, primary laboratories, and radiology.

“We’re excited that this new collaboration enhances existing synergies and connections between Puerto Rico and the more than 1 million Puerto Ricans in Florida,” said Federico Stubbe, Jr., CEO of PRISA Group.

The hospital is open to all local patients and accepts all major medical insurance plans, including the government’s public health plan.

“For many years we have been honored to count outstanding Puerto Rican doctors, employees and other health related professionals among our staff,” said Strong.

“We see many more opportunities for additional collaboration in research, medical education, staffing, and other areas,” said Strong.