Oscar Mayer opens applications to drive, tour in the iconic Wienermobile

Puerto Rico has a vintage model that is stationed year-round on the island, near Guaynabo. (Credit: José Maldonado-Marrero)

Hot Dog! Oscar Mayer announced the opening of Hotdogger applications, inviting fans to apply for a one-year, full-time, paid gig behind the wheel of the iconic Wienermobile.

Open through Jan. 31, the relished position offers the opportunity to become an official spokesperson for the brand and live out its mission: sparking smiles. The application process is open to interested drivers in Puerto Rico.

There are six Wienermobile vehicles that travel across the U.S., which has included spending a few months in Puerto Rico in recent years. However, the island has a vintage model stationed year-round near Guaynabo.

Selected applicants will be part of the 37th class of Hotdoggers, “joining a rich history of spreading joy and wiener whistles to adoring fans,” the company stated.

Traveling an average of 20,000 miles each year, Hotdoggers visit at least 40 cities across the U.S. mainland and participate in more than 1,200 events. Each member of the class is entrusted with driving and maintaining the 27-foot hot dog on wheels, along with creating social media content for the brand’s channels during their “meat” and greets across the country.

“The title of a Hotdogger is a rare and coveted position unique to those seeking adventure and a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Ed Roland, ‘Top Dog’ and senior manager of brand communications for Oscar Mayer at The Kraft Heinz Co.

“Statistically speaking, more people have visited space than driven the Wienermobile! We take pride in welcoming the next class who will continue to uphold the tradition of sparking smiles and bringing buns of fun to fans across the U.S.,” he said.

Hotdoggers go above and beyond traditional “spokesperson” duties to represent the iconic Wienermobile – a sizzling fixture in American culture since 1936.

In recent years, Hotdoggers enjoyed a trip to Puerto Rico for the first time in more than 50 years, married 12 couples at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, and introduced the first-ever hot dog-flavored ice pop to fans in New York City.

The coveted Hotdogger title will be awarded to 12 applicants who “cut the mustard,” the company stated.