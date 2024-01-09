Type to search

In-Brief

Oscar Mayer opens applications to drive, tour in the iconic Wienermobile

Contributor January 9, 2024
Puerto Rico has a vintage model that is stationed year-round on the island, near Guaynabo. (Credit: José Maldonado-Marrero)

Hot Dog! Oscar Mayer announced the opening of Hotdogger applications, inviting fans to apply for a one-year, full-time, paid gig behind the wheel of the iconic Wienermobile.

Open through Jan. 31, the relished position offers the opportunity to become an official spokesperson for the brand and live out its mission: sparking smiles. The application process is open to interested drivers in Puerto Rico.

There are six Wienermobile vehicles that travel across the U.S., which has included spending a few months in Puerto Rico in recent years. However, the island has a vintage model stationed year-round near Guaynabo.

Selected applicants will be part of the 37th class of Hotdoggers, “joining a rich history of spreading joy and wiener whistles to adoring fans,” the company stated.

Traveling an average of 20,000 miles each year, Hotdoggers visit at least 40 cities across the U.S. mainland and participate in more than 1,200 events. Each member of the class is entrusted with driving and maintaining the 27-foot hot dog on wheels, along with creating social media content for the brand’s channels during their “meat” and greets across the country.

“The title of a Hotdogger is a rare and coveted position unique to those seeking adventure and a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Ed Roland, ‘Top Dog’ and senior manager of brand communications for Oscar Mayer at The Kraft Heinz Co.

“Statistically speaking, more people have visited space than driven the Wienermobile! We take pride in welcoming the next class who will continue to uphold the tradition of sparking smiles and bringing buns of fun to fans across the U.S.,” he said.

Hotdoggers go above and beyond traditional “spokesperson” duties to represent the iconic Wienermobile – a sizzling fixture in American culture since 1936.

In recent years, Hotdoggers enjoyed a trip to Puerto Rico for the first time in more than 50 years, married 12 couples at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, and introduced the first-ever hot dog-flavored ice pop to fans in New York City.

The coveted Hotdogger title will be awarded to 12 applicants who “cut the mustard,” the company stated.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

Households need to have broadband and they also need education and the world it opens for them. There’s expertise on the island that we could use in higher quantities; we have to find a way to become a technological hub and attract talent from universities – professors and students – because once you do that, you create an environment where there’s a never-ending pace of change.” 

Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico, who was interviewed along with Claro Puerto Rico President Enrique Ortiz de Montellano and T-Mobile General Manager Jorge Martel, on their long-standing sector leadership on the island and their efforts to modernize its telecom infrastructure and services.

More about NIMB

©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.