Oversight Board member González steps down effective Aug. 31

After almost four years of service as a member of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico, José Ramón González announced he has informed the White House that he will not be available to continue holding over in his current appointment beyond Aug. 31, nor will he be available for re-nomination to a second term as member of the entity.

“Being selected as a member of the Oversight Board has been a great honor and serving has been an exceptional experience and privilege,” said González, who was appointed to the Oversight Board on Aug. 31, 2016.

“Working side by side with my fellow Board members, who have been committed, despite all challenges, to fix Puerto Rico’s fiscal deficiencies and restore confidence among the people, businesses and capital markets, was an extraordinary opportunity to make a real difference and contribute to a better future for Puerto Rico, my home,” he said.

“I committed to serve for a term of three years, yet the Oversight Board will conclude its fourth year in a few days,” González said.

“We haven’t accomplished all the Oversight Board needs to accomplish, or even all I was hoping to accomplish. But in those four years we have taken significant steps forward on a path toward recovery. It is time for a new Oversight Board to continue on this path and fulfill the mandate of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act,” he said.