P.E.C.E.S. offers free workshops to promote sustainability

March 4, 2019 49

The Community Education and Service Program (known as P.E.C.E.S. for its initials in Spanish) and its Community Sustainability Center have opened a call for residents of Puerto Rico’s eastern region to participate in workshops and free activities in Humacao, scheduled for March.

“Our approach is to build resilience and promote sustainable community options,” said José Javier Oquendo, president of P.E.C.E.S.

“These activities will offer them the necessary tools to adapt and prepare their homes to withstand the onslaught of atmospheric phenomena and allows us to guide them so they can move to sustainable alternatives, such as solar energy,” he said.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit will offer a workshop entitled “Solar energy: The option for the future,” headed by Jean Carlo Orta, from INVERSOL, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Benito Ubiles Community Center. A second workshop will take place Mar. 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mar Verde Community Center.

Meanwhile, Architect Carla Gautier and Environmental Consultant Gianna Castro will offer the “A resilient home to face rainwater and storm” workshop on Mar. 5th and Mar. 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Punta Santiago Community Center.

P.E.C.E.S. will also be hosting a community clean-up of drains and ditches in Punta Santiago on Mar. 13, 20 and 27. For more information, call 787-678-4321.