P.R. Aqueduct and Sewer Authority opens bids for new $21.4M central lab

July 9, 2019 153

The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority has launched a bidding process to find a private company to design and build its new central laboratory building, which has an estimated cost of $21.4 million.

In the announcement, PRASA also said the project includes performing improvements to the site and existing utilities infrastructure.

The project must also comply with the Puerto Rico Building Codes 2018 and all applicable federal and state laws and regulations.

The project located in Caguas will benefit all of PRASA’s system, the agency stated.

According to PRASA’s schedule, interested participants must take part in a mandatory pre-bid meeting on July 16. The request for qualifications is due Aug. 15.

Late last year, PRASA opened an RFQ for general contractors seeking to handle the demolition of the current central lab facilities, which had an estimated cost of $1.5 million.