P.R.-based firm V2A offers scholarship, paid internships to outstanding students

V2A, a strategic planning and operational development consulting firm with more than 15 years of experience in counseling executive teams from a variety of business sectors, announced the establishment of the Visioneer Scholarship Program.

This educational scholarship offers $3,000 to an outstanding university student, combined with an opportunity to be a part of the firm’s team for an eight-week paid internship during the Summer of 2020.

“At V2A we rely on a diverse team of strategic consultants with professional experience in an array of fields and a unique set of skills that allow them to help their clients develop their businesses by implementing custom tailored solutions designed to improve their performance and achieve their most important goals,” said María Isabel Ortiz, human resources lead at V2A.

“This explains why we are not seeking talent from a specific field, rather to develop young talented students who can demonstrate, among other attributes, creative vision and capacity to analyze and solve problems,” she said.

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must be full-time students and have completed the third year of their bachelor’s degree in any discipline.

Ideal candidates are analytical, creative, energetic, and possess excellent communication skills and problem-solving agility. Requisites also include a written essay and two letters of recommendation.

To obtain more information about the Visioneer Scholarship Program and register for the scholarship, click HERE.